All-Star Game With Caribbean Flava • Latino Sports

Miami, Florida – I’m here in Miami for the annual Crown Jewel of Major League Baseball, the All Star Game. This gathering of the best and most popular players that also marks the mid season of baseball is really a major highlight for all baseball fans.

Outside the stadiums where these annual events are held have a distinct characteristic that is specific to the city that it is being held. The All Star Game in Miami’s Marlins Park is the closest thing to having an All Star Game in a Caribbean Island. Miami with its large Cuban, Puerto Rican, Haitian and Central American population is one American city that resembles the most diverse Caribbean Diaspora.

The weather here is very similar to that of the Caribbean reaching temperatures in the 90 degrees by late morning. In fact, perhaps another subtle sign of global warming I have seen driving through different Miami communities is flourishing mango and banana trees just like where I just left, my house in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

So this All Star Game weekend brings a special Caribbean flavor that few other All Star Games can bring. This All Star Game will have a very Latino flavor and it is quite appropriate with the growing number of Latino players that participate in all of the venues this weekend.

I look forward to always covering these All Star games and this one in Miami is definitely going to be fun.

Here are some of the highlights:

Fan Fest: A true baseball festival-taking place from July 6th – 11th, 2017. Fan Fest is like being in heaven for baseball fans off all ages. For details check out: http://mlb.mlb.com/mlb/events/all_star/y2017/fanfest/brochure/

Sunday July 9th, 2017: Futures Game. The best young future players from around the globe face the rising young future stars from the USA.

Monday July 10th, 2017: The exciting baseball Home Run Derby. Featuring the best home run batters of both leagues.

Tuesday July 11th, 2017: The 88th All-Star Game