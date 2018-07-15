All-Star Weekend For The Whole Family • Latino Sports

Washington, DC: Today was the last day of the FIFA World Soccer Tournament that had one of the youngest teams, France defeating, Croatia 4-2 and today MLB had some of their youngest players, their top prospects playing in the 20th annual Futures Game.

The correlation between these two sports, Soccer and Baseball has a lot to do with the future of both here in the U.S.A. While baseball has been “America’s National Pastime,” and one of the most popular sports for America’s youth, cultural and technological changes might be changing the future for both sports.

MLB’s commissioner, Rob Manfred has been sounding a startling warning bell: The sport must address its flagging connection to young people or risk losing a generation of fans.

Perhaps that’s why today I saw so many events for families and young children that could be the future players, but more important, the future fans of a sport that seems to be loosing more of its youth fan base.

Congrats to MLB commissioner, Manfred who seems to understand this serious problem and has been studying ways to address it. For now all of the fun things I saw for young children and families is a good start.