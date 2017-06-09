Starlin Castro Chats With La Prensa • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Hours prior to tonight’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, Pinstripe infielder Starlin Castro took a moment to chat with La Prensa.

In English, La Prensa means The Press. For me and for many worldwide and beyond, La Prensa means the Spanish Media. This was the first time I attend a Spanish Press Conference. I found it experience to be warm and intimate.

Both Castro and media members were relaxed and the conversation flowed. While most player press conference revolve around perfomance, I found Castro’s press conference was one of honesty, adaptation, personal growth and his role as Yankee.

Thinking about it, I am convinced that the need for Spanish Press Conferences is beneficial for everyone involved. Both sides are able to have an honest conversation and readers are able to learn about their favorite Latino ballplayer. For the Yankees, it demonstrates their commitment to La Prensa and the communities they write for.

Game Update: In the bottom of the second inning, Starlin Castro hit his 10th home run of season. After two innings of Friday Night Baseball here at Yankee Stadium, both teams are tied at 2-2.