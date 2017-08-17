Staten Island Yankees Continue Strong Play Down The Stretch Against Connecticut • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Rivera/Latino Sports

by Daniel Rivera

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Coming off Wednesday night’s 10-7 win against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians). Completing a series sweep in the process, the Staten Island Yankees showed no signs of a letdown in their double-dipping affair last night against the Connecticut Tigers (Detroit).

Staten Island (35-19), 7-3 in their last 10 games, looked like they’re back in command of the New York-Penn League’s McNamara Division with a 3 ½ game lead over the Aberdeen Ironbirds (Baltimore Orioles) at the start of the day. The Yankees continued their solid play with their usual brand of baseball which encompassed solid fundamental play (both offensive and defensive), grinding out at-bats and near lights-out pitching.

In game one the Yankees wasted very little time getting to Tigers starting RHP Dane Myers (0-2). In the bottom of the third inning Staten Island got on the board via a single off the bat of their all-star 3B Jose Polonia (2-for-3, 2 RBI) that knocked in 1B Ryan Krill (1-for-2, BB) and CF Cesar Diaz (1-for-2, BB). The Yankees would tack on another run on a force out by RF Timmy Robinson which allowed SS Wilkerman Garcia to score before the inning ended.

In the bottom of the fifth inning the Staten Island would strike again: this time making things hurt with two outs. Myers would be replaced by RHP Victor Mueses who was immediately tagged for two runs in the frame. The first came on an RBI double by Timmy Robinson (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R) that plated C Jason Lopez (1-for-3, R). The second run driven in was courtesy of a single by DH Keith Skinner (1-for-3) on which Robinson scored.

Yankee starting RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0) was dominant in his five innings of work. He struck out three batters, did not issue a walk and only surrendered one hit. The bullpen was near flawless for Staten Island as it has been all season long. The only negative in RHP Caleb Ort’s two innings pitched (a non-save outing) came in the top of the sixth when he gave up an RBI single to Tigers LF Garrett McCain resulting in C Joey Morgan scoring.

The game one final after seven innings was 5-1 in favor of Staten Island.

Game two was more of the same for the Yankees in another seven-inning contest.

Staten Island set the tone in the bottom of the first inning when on a leadoff double by SS Wilkerman Garcia (1-for-3, 2 R). He would eventually be brought home on an RBI single by Timmy Robinson (2-for-3, RBI) before the close of the inning.

The Yankees would scratch out two more runs in the bottom of the third inning. The first scoring opportunity came on a sacrifice fly by 1B Keith Skinner which drove in CF Andy Diaz (1-for-3, R) who had singled to start things off.

The second run came after LF Cesar Diaz stole second base when Tigers C Elys Escobar’s throw went into centerfield allowing Wilkerman Garcia to score before the end of the inning. This resulted in Connecticut removing their starting RHP Jhonny Mateo (3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2, SO) in favor of RHP Colyn O’Connell (1.2 IP, 3 H, BB, 3 SO) before the start of the fourth inning.

On the pitching side in this game for Staten Island starting RHP Jio Orozco was relatively solid after some early command issues. In five innings pitched Orozco yielded one hit, walked three batters but managed to strike out three in the process. Once again, the bullpen was nothing short of spectacular. In an ultrarare two inning save opportunity LHP Justin Kamplain was strong in his effort in closing out the Tigers for a final score of 3-0.

After the sweeping the doubleheader Staten Island Manager Julio Mosquera – to the surprise of no member of the press in attendance – was not bashful when it came to giving kudos to his pitching staff. He also acknowledged that his hitters have been starting to come around as of late down the stretch run of the Class A Short Season.

“The boys are focused right now”, Mosquera, whose team is amid a nine-game winning streak, told the press. “It’s about basically trying to show what they’ve learned the whole year. That makes me feel good as a manager when they’re going out there and executing what they’re supposed to do.”