Subway Series: The Media Dining Staff • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Thursday night, the New York Yankees successfully swept the New York Mets in this year’s edition of the Subway Series. The fourth game was very much similar to the first three in the sense that no matter how hard the Mets played and rallied to make it a game, the Bronx Bombers always found a way to prevail.

As close as the 7-5 score of the final game of the Subway Series appears to be, it wasn’t. The only true highlight the Mets had on Thursday night was when Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. For Granderson, this was his 19th homer for the season. Prior to the grand slam, the Yanks had a commanding 7-1 lead.

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz was rocked from the beginning. The good news for Matz is that it wasn’t to possible Rookie of the Year winner, Aaron Judge. Unfortunately for Matz, in the first inning, he surrendered a three run homer run to last season’s Rookie of the Year candidate, Gary Sanchez.

With the Yanks leading 3-0, they would go on to win their fourth straight game. For Sanchez, this was his 22nd home run of the season, the most by any catcher in the Majors. Sanchez finished the evening going 2-for-4 and driving in five RBIs. Overall, Thursday home run was his eighth in 20 games.

While Sanchez provided the offensive outburst the Yankees needed, their starting pitcher Luis Severino rebounded after his previous horrendous start. Against the Amazins, Severino picked up his 10th win. In a dominating 6.1 innings performance, Severino gave up only one earned run and four hits in 106 pitches.

For the Mets, they dropped for straight games and are now 13 games under .500. In going 0-4 against the Yanks, this was the first time since 2003 that the Mets were swept by their crosstown rivals. With that said, I wanted to thank both teams Media Dining Staff.

Game Summary: Thursday, August 17, 2017