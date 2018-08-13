Mets Escape Yankee Stadium Victorious [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Monday night, the Mets crushed the Yankees.

Game Summary: Monday, August 13, 2018

FINAL SCORE: Yankees 5 (74-44), Mets 8 (50-66)

Yankees 5 (74-44), Mets 8 (50-66) WINNING PITCHER: Jacob deGrom (7-7; 6.2IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 12SO, 0HR)

Jacob deGrom (7-7; 6.2IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 12SO, 0HR) LOSING PITCHER: Luis Severino (15-6; 4.0IP, 7H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 6SO, 2HR)

Luis Severino (15-6; 4.0IP, 7H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 6SO, 2HR) SAVE: Robert Gsellman (7)

Robert Gsellman (7) HOME RUNS (Yanks): Miguel Andújar (18th HR/8th Inning)

Miguel Andújar (18th HR/8th Inning) HOME RUNS (Mets): Amed Rosario (5th HR/1st Inning), José Bautista (9th/4th HR), Todd Frazier (11th HR/6th HR), Brandon Nimmo (15th HR/7th HR), Michael Conforto (16th HR/7th Inning)

Amed Rosario (5th HR/1st Inning), José Bautista (9th/4th HR), Todd Frazier (11th HR/6th HR), Brandon Nimmo (15th HR/7th HR), Michael Conforto (16th HR/7th Inning) ATTENDANCE (Paid): 47,233 (Sellout #22)

47,233 (Sellout #22) TIME: 3:18

Enjoy the pictures taken by our Photo Editor Bill Menzel…