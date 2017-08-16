Subway Series: Next Stop, Citi Field [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Following the New York Yankees 5-4 victory over the New York Mets, the Bronx Bombers took a 2-0 lead in the annual Subway Series between both sides. With the action shifting to Citi Field, both teams will meet on Wednesday night for the third game of their series. Here’s photos Latino Sports photographer Bill Menzel took from Yankee Stadium. Update: In the third game of their series, Yanks lead Mets 2-1.
Game Summary: Tuesday, August 15, 2017
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 5, Mets 4
- WINNING PITCHER: Sonny Gray (7-7)
- LOSING PITCHER: Jacob deGrom (13-6)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Jacoby Ellsbury (6th HR, 4th Inning), Gary Sanchez (21st HR, 6th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Mets): Dominic Smith (1st HR, 7th Inning), Amed Rosario (2nd HR, 9th Inning)
- SAVE: Aroldis Chapman (16)
- ATTENDANCE: 46,474
- TIME: 3:07