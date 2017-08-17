Subway Series: One Win Away • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Whereas the Yankees have won three straight games, the Mets have lost three straight. For the first time this season, the Amazins are 12 games below .500.

After losing the first two games of the Subway Series, the New York Mets returned to Citi Field with the intent of winning their game against the New York Yankees. Unfortunately for the Amazins, the Bronx Bombers have rebounded from last weekend’s horrendous series against the Boston Red Sox.

Following Wednesday night’s 5-3 win over the Mets, the Yanks clinched this year’s Subway Series. With an opportunity to ice it off, the Pinstripes are one win away from sweeping the Mets at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

If you’re the Mets, you’re definitely one game away from being swept or ruining the Yankees chances of a four-game sweep. If you’re the Amazins, you’ll prefer to go with the latter. For a season full of promise, fate has reared its no-nonsene hand and have punished the Mets in ways that’s undeserving for team who appeared destined to win.

Prior to Wednesday night’s game, the Mets were dealt a harsh hand as both Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes were ruled out playing due to sore ribs. As a result, Travis d’Arnaud played third base for the first time since 2013.

It must be noted that d’Arnaud had a positive attitude about the situation as he was willing to help the Amazins win in any capacity. Throughout the game, he and Asdrubal Cabrera switched playing second and third base for a total of 23 times. For his valiant efforts against the Yanks, D’Arnaud went 0-for-3.

In front of sellout crowd of 42,260, the Amazins and Bronx Bombers played an entertaining game as both teams were tied at 3-3 after six innings of play. The highlight of the game was Aaron Judge’s 37th home run of the season.

It was a monstrous 457 feet long homer. As a result, the Yanks lead 2-1 as they finally took the lead in the seventh inning when they managed to break a 3-3 draw and hold on for a 5-3 victory. Both teams will meet for the last time tomorrow at Citi Field. Which team will leave Citi Field with a win? Tune in to find out… have a nice day.

Game Summary: Wednesday, August 16, 2017