Subway Series: Photos From The Stadium • Latino Sports

New York, NY – After winning the first three game of this year’s Subway Series, the New York Yankees are one game away from sweeping their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. With a season already lost, a win on Thursday at Citi Field would be good for the Amazins and their die-hard fans who throughout the series, have been loud and proud.

Regardless of their unimpressive 53-65 record, the Mets have played competitively against the Yankees throughout this series. All three games could have resulted in their favor but with baseball being a cruel sport, that has not been the case.

Nevertheless, this series has highlighted the potential of Mets players Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith for possible years to come. If both players continue to shine, then their matchups against Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez could be fun to watch.

With that said, enjoy Daniel Budasoff’s photos from Monday Night…