Subway Series Q & A with Yankees Gleyber Torres • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – In front of their second sellout crowd of the 2018 season, the Mets (27-33) dropped their seventh straight game in a heartbreaking 4-1 loss to the Yankees (41-18).

Prior to the Subway Series matchup, I had the opportunity to sit down with Yankees’ infielder, Gleyber Torres. A native of Caracus, Venezuela, Torres, since his arrival on April 22, is batting .302 and leading all rookies in HR and RBI. He also ranks third in batting average over that span.

Not bad for someone who happens to have the exact surname as this sports writer. I couldn’t pass up this unique opportunity to once again interview another ballplayer with a similar last name.

Mets’ ace Jacob DeGrom (4-1) would go eight strong innings but allowed three runs (two earned), four hits and struck out eight. Although Brandon Nimmo would blast his first career leadoff homer in the first inning, the Yankees contributed their own ‘long ball’ extravaganza with timely homers by Brett Gardner (his fifth of the season) and Giancarlo Stanton (his 15th of the year).

And would you believe the Yankees hit their 100th homer of the season? If you’re a Mets’ fan, it’s simply unreal.

Oh and did I mention a 21-year-old rookie infielder who connected with two of the Yankees’ five hits of the Subway Series opener?

Not bad at all Mr. Gleyber David Torres-Cancel. Sigue luchando – Keep fighting.