Subway Series: The Sinking Amazins' [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Since starting the 2018 MLB with an 11-1 record, the New York Mets have lost 33 our of their 49 games. With a horrendous 27-34 record, the Amazins have lost 13 out of their last 15 games. With 101 games remaining in the season, can they turn it around? A series-closing win tonight against the Yanks would be a good start.

After squandering their lead in the first two games of the Subway Series, the Mets need to win the final game against their crosstown rivals. With that said, enjoy the pictures!