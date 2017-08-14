Subway Series: Yanks In Need Of Wins [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Following their 3-2 Sunday night loss to their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees are in need of wins. With Boston holding on to a 5.5 games advantage for the American League East lead, the Yanks need to defeat the New York Mets in their upcoming four-game Subway Series. Failure to do so hinders their postseason chances.

At this stage in the season, the only role remaining for the Amazins is one of spoilers.

While their chances of reaching the postseason is over, they could make it difficult for any team in position. If they Yankees aren’t careful, they could be potentially swept before they head out to Boston a weekend showdown. Who will win? Who will lose?

Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…