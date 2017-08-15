Subway Series: Yanks Overcome Early Mets Lead • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Feeling exhausted, I just realized that it’s now past 11pm and I’m still at Yankee Stadium listening to Tracy Chapman’s album. Interesting times we’re living in. While a ballpark should serve as a distraction from everyday life, there are times when it’s impossible.

Even now, outside of Yankee Stadium, I hear the police helicopter hovering around the South Bronx. Some sort of crime must have been committed. As a result, there’s now a suspect or twenty roaming our sometime questionable streets of the Boogie Down. To be fair, the helicopter could be used to keep anyone and everyone in check. Who knows?

The more I try to focus, the more I’m curious about the helicopter hovering around the community and last Saturday’s Virginia violence. Since it’s getting late, the best thing I can do is raise the volume so I can listen to Tracy Chapman’s first album, Tracy Chapman.

With that said… After losing their three-game series to their most bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees needed to overcome a two-run deficit on Monday night as they rallied to defeat the New York Mets 4-2 in the first game of the Subway Series.

With the come-from-behind win, the Yankees are now 62-55. Following their win with a Red Sox 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians, the Yanks are now 4.5 games back of Boston for the American League East crown. On Monday’s first game of the Subway Series, the Amazins jumped out to a 2-0 advantage. In the third inning, both Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Céspedes hit a solo home run of Yanks starting pitcher, RHP Luis Cessa.

While the home runs given up doesn’t illustrate Cessa’s overall performance, it does tell that Cessa left the game after 4.1 innings as he took a no-decision. Although he struck out five batters, Cessa surrendered 5 hits, 2 earned runs and for a brief review, 2 home run, Cessa left the game injured. With Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia already on the disabled list, the idea of Cessa also being injured would hinder the Yanks postseason run.

During the Yankees press conference with Manager Joe Girardi, he pointed out that Cessa will have an MRI tomorrow. Girardi reported that Cessa injured his right rhomboid (upper back). On a positive note, neither Girardi or Cessa believe the injury is serious.

For the Bronx Bombers, the spark that inspired their rally came in the form of Gary Sanchez’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly to Yoenis Céspedes. Seconds after Céspedes caught the Sanchez’s sac fly, Aaron Hicks raced to homeplate from third to score the team’s first run of the game. After a scoreless fifth inning from both sides, Yanks Aaron Judge leveled the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning with his 36th home run of the season.

The Yankees were finally able to put the game away in the 8th inning. Solo home runs by Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez gave the Bombers a 4-2 lead. What was once a two-run deficit was now a two-run lead that was held intact courtesy of Dellin Betances picking up his seventh save of the season. Ballgame over, Yankees win, Mets…

Both teams will play the second game of their Subway Series on Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05pm at Yankee Stadium. On Tuesday, Yanks RHP Sonny Gray will face Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. Can the Mets level the series? Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…

