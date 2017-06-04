Successful Fundraiser In El Barrio For Benitez • Latino Sports

New York, NY – When I walked into Monique’s 108 Lounge yesterday in El Barrio, NYC I saw many folks outside and several walking down 108th street in front of me. What caught my attention was that hey were all wearing a black T-shirt in with Wilfredo Benitez data. The T-shirt was part of the give-away people received when they made a donation of $20 minimum.

From the looks of what I saw outside Monique’s lounge it looked as if the fundraiser was doing well. When I went inside, I met David Flores the proprietor who was the host of the fundraiser. David had decided to do it when he heard about the serious condition that Wilfredo Benitez was in. Wilfredo is bedridden in an almost comatose state being taken care of by his sisters in a humble home in a San Juan barrio in Puerto Rico.

It’s hard to believe that a man who has set World Boxing records starting with his first, winning a championship world title at the tender age of 17, a feat that no one has ever done and most likely a record that will never be broken.

Wilfredo won three World titles by the age of 22, the youngest to achieve that feat as well. One can only wonder, how a world gladiator of this magnitude who fought the biggest names in boxing at the time is so broke today that we have to have community fundraisers for him? Where did all his money go? Unfortunately, that tale is for another story, but it’s a known fact that his father took and gambled most of the champ’s money.

That’s why yesterday’s fundraiser was so necessary. Wilfredo is being taken care of by his two sisters and together they do what they can, but they need help to be able to make whatever time Wilfredo has left on this planet as comfortable as possible.

David had asked me to help and, therefore, Latino Sports was in the house to help promote the event yesterday and we are hosting our own along with Ponce Lespina of El Maestro gym in the South Bronx next Tuesday (see flyer below).

From the number of shirts sold yesterday, approximately 120 when I last checked, yesterday’s fundraiser was a success. Thank you David, thank all the present and retired boxers, promoters and boxing fans that showed up to help this fallen gladiator in his last fight for survival.