Summer Friendly: Valencia vs. Cosmos • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Monday, the New York Cosmos announced today that the club will travel to Regina, Saskatchewan in Canada to play Regina’s first-ever international soccer exhibition match at New Mosaic Stadium against six-time La Liga winner, Valencia CF, on Saturday, July 22, as part of the Spanish team’s North American Tour.

The match will be played during the NASL Season break, one week before the Cosmos open their 2017 Fall Season by hosting Miami FC at MCU Park.

“It’s a great privilege to play in the first soccer match in beautiful new Mosaic Stadium,” said Erik Stover, Cosmos Chief Operating Officer. “It’s a world-class venue and we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing a world-class club like Valencia CF.”

Having won six La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, three UEFA Europa Leagues and two UEFA Super Cup’s, among other titles, Valencia CF is one of the most rewarded clubs in Spanish and European soccer.

Valencia’s 2017 roster includes the likes of Portuguese international and UEFA Euro 2016 winner, Nani, expert penalty stopper, Diego Alves, and former Manchester City and France National Team defender, Eliaquim Mangala.

Regina has a growing community of soccer fans, and the popularity of the sport continues to rise. Both international teams are looking forward to visiting the Queen City and entertaining Regina fans in the new 33.000 seat stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, a professional Canadian football team who plays in the West Division of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The Cosmos will return to MCU Park on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 pm, as they host Puerto Rico FC. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.