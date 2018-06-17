SummerStage: Drinks & Dream Catchers • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Life is full of seasons. One season, we’re young. The next, we’re old. As much as we want to believe there’s always tomorrow, the truth is that time is a commodity that’s irreplaceable. What we achieve, what we failed to achieve becomes clear over time.

For me, SummerStage has been my platform to explore my life. Week in, week out in Central Park, every performance I’ve attended has me looking forward to the next one. The friendships I’m making has been one filled with music, drinks, and one special Dream Catcher. The Dream Catcher… the one who has done the one thing no woman I’ve hung out with over the past few years has been able to do… make me feel like a human being. The intimacy we share isn’t one of romance. It’s one of friendship, safety, and trust.

ABOUT SUMMERSTAGE

City Parks Foundation is delighted to present the 2018 season of SummerStage, New York’s largest free outdoor performing arts festival. New York is the quintessential global city, and the place we have been proud to call home for more than three decades.

SummerStage brings the best music from around the world to New York’s many and varied communities, using local neighborhood parks as gathering spaces in which to experience world class culture. From iconic performers to the latest up-and-coming artist, we present everything from indie to Afrobeat, Latin trap to soul, reggae to contemporary dance, fado to EDM, and everything in between.

Join us for more than 100 shows in 18 neighborhood parks this summer. Come watch a legendary artist or discover the performer you’ll love next!

