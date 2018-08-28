SummerStage: Eddie Palmieri, Tony Vega, y Flaco Navaja • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Sunday, I wasn’t at Citi Field when the New York Mets were demolished 15-0 against their National League rivals, the Washington Nationals. On Monday, I wasn’t at Yankee Stadium covering the Yankees 6-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. With the summer coming to close, I’ve enjoyed covering SummerStage.

If I learned anything about sports is that everything eventually comes to an end. A regular season… The postseason… An athlete’s careers. By the time we know it, our youth will be a thing of the past and we’ll be faced with the challenge of transitioning into the next phase of our lives. While I didn’t solve anything on Sunday, I enjoyed Central Park’s SummerStage performance of Eddie Palmieri, Tony Vega, y Flaco Navaja. People I’ve met in the past and enjoyed their flow. With that said, enjoy the photos!

ABOUT SUMMERSTAGE

City Parks Foundation is delighted to present the 2018 season of SummerStage, New York’s largest free outdoor performing arts festival. New York is the quintessential global city, and the place we have been proud to call home for more than three decades.

SummerStage brings the best music from around the world to New York’s many and varied communities, using local neighborhood parks as gathering spaces in which to experience world class culture. From iconic performers to the latest up-and-coming artist, we present everything from indie to Afrobeat, Latin trap to soul, reggae to contemporary dance, fado to EDM, and everything in between.

Join us for more than 100 shows in 18 neighborhood parks this summer. Come watch a legendary artist or discover the performer you’ll love next!