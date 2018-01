New York, NY – On Sunday, photographer Steven Cuttler covered the final day of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) three-day event at the World Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.

With this being the season-opening 25th PBR Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden, Steven witnessed Gage Gay take the buckle as he went on to win his first PBR major event of his career.

