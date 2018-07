Bronx, NY – After watching Russia and Croatia advance to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals, it’s time for me to focus on third game between the New York Yankees (53-27) and Boston Red Sox (56-28). With one win apiece, it comes down to the aces, RHP Luis Severino (12-2) vs. LHP David Price (9-5). Who wins tonight at Yankee Stadium?

In the meantime, enjoy Daniel Budasoff’s photos from last week’s NYCFC match…