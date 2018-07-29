Sunday Baseball: Beautiful Heart, Cautious Soul • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium and after Aaron Hicks monstrous two-run home run in the first inning, the New York Yankees have jumped to a 2-0 lead over their rivals, the Kansas City Royals. For Hicks, this was his 17th home run of the season.

On Saturday, the Pinstripes mananged to split their doubleheader vs. Kansas City as they held on to win 5-4 in the second game. In the first game, Kansas City won 10-5 as they clubbed Yankees Ace Luis Severino. For Severino, Saturday’s loss was his fourth loss of the season. Despite his unusual and horrific performance, Sevy is 14-4 for the season.

Truth be told, I didn’t stick around for the second game of Saturday’s Yankees vs. Royals doubleheader. Following the conclusion of the first game, I had to go see about a girl.

If you’re a fan of the movie, Good Will Hunting, you’ll understand my position… thank you.

Game Summary (Game 2): Saturday, July 28, 2018