Sunday Matinee Baseball: Yanks Crown Royals • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Playing in their 20th sellout of the season at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees cruised to a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. In winning the four-game series by a 3-1 advantage, the Pinstripes are now 30 games over .500.

Making his Yankee debut was recently traded LHP J.A. Happ. The former Toronto Blue Jay now Pinstripe pitched 6.0 solid innings in which he held the Royals scoreless for five of them. Assisting him on Sunday was CF Aaron Hicks who in addition to batting 3-for-3 for the day, his two-run home run in the first inning gave the Yankees a 2-0 advantage.

Overall, the Yanks registered nine hits as they extended their streak to eight straight home games in which they produced a minimum of five runs. On Monday, the Yankees have a day off and trail the Boston Red Sox by 5.5 games in the Amerian League East. When they return to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, they will face their A.L. East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles as they kick of their 20 Games/20 Days tour from July 31 – August 20.

Game Summary: Sunday, July 29, 2018