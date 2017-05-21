Sunday's Amazin' Loss Was For The Birds • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – No matter how much analysis and quotes is provided, it does not change the fact the New York Mets were manhandled 12-5 by the Los Angeles Angels in their final interleague game at Citi Field. Outscored, outpitched were the Amazins.

As frustrating as Sunday’s loss may have been, the one good thing about the loss is that the bullpen didn’t implode as they’ve done so throughout the season. In fact, the Mets were already down 8-0 by the time Rafael Montero replaced Sunday’s starting pitcher Tommy Milone early in the second inning.

For Milone, he worked 1.1 innings on Sunday in which he surrendered seven earned runs, two walks and three home runs. Out of the three homers he gave up, the first one to C.J. Cron was devastating. Already trailing 1-0 in the first inning, Milone’s pitch to Cron was converted to a grand slam and it gave Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

From there, Sunday’s matinee became one for the birds. No matter how hard the Amazins tried to dig themselves out of 9-0 hole, their five runs produced after six innings didn’t even matter. For the record, the bullpen only surrendered four runs on Sunday.

In the end, Los Angeles produced three more runs and held on to win 12-5 on a beautiful and Sunday afternoon of baseball. While the Mets are now 18-24, their season is from over. Until then, take a walk, go on Netflix and enjoy the rest of the Sunday.

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…