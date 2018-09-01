Super Q & A With Former Met “Super Joe” McEwing • Latino Sports

BRONX – It was 15 years ago, I started covering the N.Y. Mets at Shea Stadium. My earliest recollections of this beloved Met, who played for the Amazins’ from 2000-2004, we were sitting on a black, leather sofa inside the Mets’ clubhouse.

Now, for a rookie reporter, I was a bit daring considering this would be the ultimate ‘no-no’ for a member of the working media. You’re not supposed to sit on a leather sofa that was exclusively for the ballplayers.

But, this 31-year-old utility player, nicknamed “Super Joe” who was born in Pennsylvania and made his major league debut 20 years, he happened to be listening while I interviewed a 20-year-old Dominican player named José Reyes. After I finished my one-on-one with Reyes by his locker, I said hello to McEwing and immediately he said these words:

“Hey pal, have a seat.”

I didn’t think much about the ‘off-limits sofa’ so I figured let me ask him what his personal opinion was on the Mets’ newest rookie infielder.

He paused for a moment and said, “He has all the tools and he’s going to be a star in this league.”

Ten years later, just as McEwing predicted, José Reyes became a four-time All-Star and a NL batting champion (2011). Ironically Reyes, who left the Mets, eventually returned in 2016, may no longer be the youthful, energetic presence on the field, but McEwing surely recognized his phenomenal talent.

Since his retirement, McEwing is still called “Super Joe” but now in different capacity as the bench coach for the Chicago WhiteSox.

He shared his personal philosophy, his continuous love for the game, analytics and yes… 15 years later, we once again sat for another chit-chat that felt as if it was 2003 all over again.