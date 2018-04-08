Survivors Guide to Prison: Not a Film, A Movement • Latino Sports

New York, NY – As much as I enjoy covering sports, I’m definitely not the Mr. 24/7 Sportsman. Once I leave the ballpark, I’m back to my mild-mannered civilian life.

Following Saturday’s New York Yankees 8-3 afternoon win over the Baltimore Orioles and my postgame responsibilities, I took the D Train into Brooklyn. Hanging out in the borough where several Spike Lee movies were filmed never gets old. The speed, the lights, the sounds, the beauty, the grittiness, it’s all there.

For whatever the reason, the sights and sounds of my city map out my journey of who I was and who am I. As much as I believe that something good is worth finding, I’m never looking for something, let alone someone. Over the past decade, the brevity of my youth has turned me into an adult who has accepted that the possibility of a normal life is no longer an option. While many of my meals are eaten alone, by no means do I feel lonely.

Alone as my life is, I’m free to do whatever I want. So after the game, I spent my Saturday evening at the YWCA Brooklyn Roulette Theater located at 30 Third Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 watching a special screening of the documentary, “Survivors Guide to Prison.”