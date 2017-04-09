Syndergaard Hammers Amazins To Victory • Latino Sports

Photo: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After back-to-back horrific losses where they were outscored 15-3 by the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets manage to play solid ball as they earned their third win of the 2017 MLB Season as RHP Noah “Thor” Syndergaard paced the Amazins to a 5-2 win over their National League East rivals on Sunday night at Citi Field.

In a game that lasted 2 hours and 44 minutes, Syndergaard pitched seven solid innings to earn his first win of season. Against Miami, Syndergaard a total of 103 pitches. Within that span Syndergaard, struckout nine batters, allowed five hits, two runs, and one earned run.

Two games into the season, Syndergaard has struck out 16 batters in 13 innings of work. One of those strikeouts was his 400th career one when he struck out Christian Yelich in the sixth inning. Along with his pitching prowess, Syndergaard hammered a single in his 1-for-3 batting performance on Sunday night.

After the Amazins batted a combined 3-for-31 on Saturday night, the Mets offense rebounded and produced a solid 8-for-33 performance. Two of those hits were homers courtesy of Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto. For Bruce, it was his second homer of the season. For Conforto, his homer was hopefully the first of many to come this season.

While Sunday’s win was not a must-win affair, Mets fans have to wonder when will the bets of Jose Reyes, Yoenis Céspedes, Wilmer Flores and company come alive. I don’t know… six games into the season is nothing to be worried about. Unless several key players are injured or suspended for the season, the Mets aren’t in danger of having the sky fall on them. Again, six games into the season is nothing.

Fifty games will raise some concerns but it’s after the All-Star break that determines whether the Amazins will have enough or not. This is a team who for the past two seasons are a better team after the All-Star break. With that said, I’m not going to question Mets manager, Terry Collins or any of the players if they’re worried about their six-game performance.

As much as I understand and appreciate the value of a good quote, I prefer to ask those questions in crunch time. By that stage in the season, players are either going to feel relaxed or agitated. Even if they’re giving me the proper language, their body language will tell me a different story. When that time arrives, it’ll be a fun time.

For now, appreciate Sunday’s win and hope this will wake up the bats for the Amazins upcoming road trip when they battle another National League East rivals, the Philadelpha Phillies. Six games in the books, 176 games to go before the postseason…