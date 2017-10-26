T-Mobile's #HR4HR for Hurricane Recovery • Latino Sports

Credit: Major League Baseball

Bellevue, Washington — October 25, 2017 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is stepping up its game for the World Series. In early October, the Un-carrier pledged $10,000 to Team Rubicon for hurricane recovery efforts, for every postseason home run, and an additional $1 every time consumers tweet using #HR4HR. Now the Un-carrier’s doubling down to drive that number up.

Last night, during Game 1 of the World Series, President and CEO John Legere announced T-Mobile will now pledge $20,000 for every home run – and the Un-carrier will now donate an additional $2 every time people tweet using #HR4HR, up to $500,000 on top of the home run total.

“As the official wireless sponsor of MLB, we’re using our platform—on baseball’s biggest stage—to up our game and raise awareness for those hit hardest this hurricane season,” said Legere. “It’s simple. We’re already donating more than $750,000 to Team Rubicon, and now, we’re adding an additional $20,000 per home run and $2 every time #HR4HR is tweeted during the World Series. So what are you waiting for? It couldn’t be simpler – tweet using #HR4HR to help our friends in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile teams across the country have worked tirelessly to support hurricane relief and recovery efforts. In Puerto Rico, T-Mobile stepped in the moment it was possible to mobilize cargo planes and barges to deliver desperately-needed supplies, personnel and thousands of gallons of fuel to the island. And, of course, employees have been pitching in on a personal level to donate funds and supplies and volunteering on the ground.

Fellow changemaker Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that offers veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters. The organization employs an innovative approach to delivering disaster relief by uniting the skills and experiences of military veterans to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. T-Mobile will make their donation to Team Rubicon at the conclusion of the 2017 World Series.

To learn more about #HR4HR, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB. T-Mobile customers can also donate directly to Team Rubicon at www.teamrubiconusa.org/donate, or they can simply text MARIA, HARVEY or IRMA to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross relief efforts. Donations will appear on next month’s bill.