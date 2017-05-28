Your Take: The Best Latino Double Play Combination? • Latino Sports

These days Houston’s, Carlos Correa at shortstop and José Altuve at second seem to be getting much attention as one of the best, if not the best double play combination now in the majors.

I recently read an article that stated that this could be one of the best double play combinations of all time. I imagine that the writer of that article was a young millennial who never had the chance to see Cleveland’s dynamic duo of Omar Visquel at shortstop and Roberto Alomar at second base. If he would have seem that double play combo of Visquel and Alomar I believe he would not rush yet to say that Correa and Altuve are the kings of the double play.

No doubt that Correa and Altuve are killing it at their positions and together do make for a dynamic and exciting double play combination as we have seen on many occasions. However, I would hold off on calling them “the best” double play combo because as of today I still remember some of the most dynamic plays, almost like ballet dancers at work when we watched Omar Visquel and Roberto Alomar. What do you say?