Tanaka Break Even In Win Over Blue Jays • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Following their 3-4 road trip, the New York Yankees returned home to Yankee Stadium with plenty of reasons to smile. On Sunday night, Major League Baseball announced that Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, Dellin Betances, Starlin Castro, and Luis Severino were selected to participate in next Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

On Monday afternoon’s press conference with the selected All-Stars, it was confirmed that Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge will be completing in this year’s Home Run Derby. Following the press conference, several fortunate fans were treated to Yankees Block Party where they met several of the ballplayers and enjoyed watching today’s batting practice. Some even had the opportunity to their picture at Aaron Judge’s popular section, The Judge’s Chambers.

Needing a win on Monday night, Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka paced the Yankees to a 6-3 victory over their American League East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. In seven solid innings of pitching, Tanaka earned his seventh win of the season to break even at 7-7.

Playing with inspiration as well as desperation, the Tanaka of yesteryear made his appearance and struck out eight batters while allowing five hits and one earned from for the day. On Monday night, the Yanks efficiency combined with Toronto’s sloppy play and inability to score at will paced the Yanks to victory. Regardless of Toronto’s shaky performance, a Yankee win is a win.

Following the Pinstripes much needed win, they finished the first half of the season with a 44-37 record. With midnight 20 minutes away, I must head home. To be continued…

Game Summary: Monday, July 3, 2017