Tanaka Paces Yankees To Series Win Over The Angels • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a disastrous 11-4 Saturday night thumping courtesy of the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees bounced back as they took the rubber match to win the three-game series by a final 3-1 score. On Saturday, the weather was humdily beautiful.

On Sunday, it was wet, cold, and windy. If Saturday’s night hero was the Angels MVP candidate Mike Trout, then Sunday’s hero was Yanks RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Outside of giving up a home run to Andrelton Simmons in the 6th Inning, Tanaka pitched a Tanakaesque game in which he commanded the mound and disrupted the opposition’s offense in 104 pitches in over a course of six innings.

The only thing that spoiled Tanaka’s masterful start was that he wasn’t engaged in a pitching duel against the Angels highly-touted Pitcher/Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani. In a match up that may or may not take place in the postseason, fans and media had to settle for Ohtani finishing the three-game series by going 0-for-2 in his Angels lost. For the entire series, Ohtani finished with an 0-for-9, 1 RBI, 4BB, and 5 strike performance.

With the 2017 World Series defending champions, the Houston Astros will make their annual trip to Yankee Stadium, the Yanks will have their hands full as they face RHP Justin Verlander (6-2, 1.08 ERA). While the Yanks possess all the batting power that could potenitally transform them into Championship contenders, it’s their inconsistent pitching (starting & bullpen) combined with the lack of small ball that has haunted them all season.

So what’s going to happen on Monday? Tune In and Find Out…

Game Summary: Sunday, May 27, 2018