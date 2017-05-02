The Duels: Tanaka vs. Bautista & Judge vs. Matos • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With the beautiful blue sky hovering over Yankee Stadium, Tuesday Night Baseball between the New York Yankees (15-9) and Toronto Blue Jays (9-17) should be a fun affair. On Monday night, the Blue Jays trounced the Pinstripes by a final score of 7-1. Losers of back-to-back home games, the Yankees need a win tonight.

One of my favorite matches of a baseball game is the one between a batter and pitcher. Reminiscent of a bullfighting, one will prevail will the other will be faced with death. May not in baseball but there will be a decrease in batting average or an increase of their ERA.

For tonight’s contest I will be observing tonight’s baseball duel between Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka and Blue Jays RF José Bautista. At 6’3″ and 215lbs, Tanaka is currently 3-1 with a 4.20 ERA. His opponent, José Bautista, is 6’0″ and 205lbs.

In their first encounter, Tanaka got the better of Bautista. In three pitches, Bautista popped out to Aaron Hicks. Meeting for the second time in the fourth inning, Bautista lined out to Aaron Judge. After four innings of baseball, Tanaka has won the first two rounds over Batutista.