Tanaka's Near-Perfect Night Catapult Yanks To First • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Masahiro Tanaka was almost perfect Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

If he continues to be consistent the Yankees are confident they have their ace and dominant starter needed if they reach the postseason in October. The Yankees hope the righthander continues that consistency after one of the best pitching gems of the season.

Tanaka retired the first 17 Tampa Bay Rays. Then in the sixth inning Adeiny Hechavarria singled with two outs off a slider that was dominant. The splitter also had location that was able to quiet a potent Rays lineup that can hit the home run ball.

More importantly, Tanaka helped the Yankees to finish the evening a half game ahead of the Red Sox in first place with his 8-innings of two-hit ball in the Yankees 6-1 win. And, he established a career high in strikeouts with 14. Only one word describes what Tanaka did on the mound, and that is dominance. Tanaka said, the slider was not working well in his bullpen warmup before the game.

“But when I got to the mound it was good,” he said. The Rays could not touch Tanaka who became the second Yankee in franchise history to strikeout at least 14 batters in a game without issuing a walk.

His last six, seven starts have been really good,” said manager Joe Girardi. “We really needed him to get on a roll. Seems he’s on the right track.” This was the Yankees fifth straight win and they have took the first two games of a four-game series that has importance in late July.

The Rays were hoping to bounce back after a rough 11-inning walk-off loss Thursday night. But the Yankees, in a struggle before the all-star break, seem to have come together and are 10-5 since the break. For the moment New York has moved ahead of Boston in the standings and maintained their top spot as the top Al wild card team.

Tampa Bay, seeking their first postseason since 2013 when they won a wildcard spot, are third in the wild card race. So losing two straight in the Bronx does have a setback but they realize there are many more games on the schedule before anyone can say this race is over.

Lucas Duda, acquired Friday by the Rays from the NY Mets scored the lone run in the first game with his new team. A solo home run off a slider from Tanaka. It was his 18th of the season, 17 coming with the Mets and the ball went down the left field line.

“It takes a little weight off your shoulders to contribute with a home run in your first game,” said Duda. He started at first and became the 25th player in Tampa Bay history to homer in his debut with the team and first since Shane Patterson last April at Boston.

But this night was all about that dominance from Tanaka The Yankees hit three home runs that accounted for five runs and all from their starting outfielders. Brett Gardner led of the Yankees first inning with a solo home run, his 19th that followed his dramatic walk-off home run the night before.

Aaron Judge hit his major league leading 33rd and Clint Frazier opened up the scoring with a three run shot to left-center in the fifth inning, fourth for the Yankees rookie. It all leads to the Yankees going in the right direction.

And, if Masahiro Tanaka continues this dominance the Yankees are in position to be playing baseball in October.