Teamwork, Not Error Rallied Mets To Victory • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – This was a win that New York Mets manager Terry Collins said they needed to have. At Citi Field Tuesday night the Mets needed 12-innings and a walk-off RBI single from Jay Bruce that got them a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

More importantly the Mets bullpen and with the worst ERA in baseball came up strong in a game that was extended because of a missed fly ball that Asdrubal Cabrera could not handle.

T.J. Rivera opened the 12th inning with a single off Brewers’ reliever Wily Peralta. After a walk to Michael Conforto and a Fielder’s choice from Jose Reyes, that set up the dramatics for Bruce who delivered his 10th career walk-off RBI and first with the Mets.

Way before the heroics of Bruce, rookie Tyler Pill tossed 5.1 innings and allowed one run on six his for New York in his first career start. But the Mets pen, struggling and up for the task was able to shut down the Brewers as the game went into extra innings and that included the three scoreless innings from lefthander Josh Smoker.

Smoker, 1-2, got the win and credited his effort with innings stretched at Triple-A Las Vegas.

“It was huge to get down there and throw my off speed pitches more,,” he said. “We play this game to pick each other up. An error is a part of the game he said,” about Cabrera. “Getting those three innings in was huge for my confidence from here on out.”

“He gave us the length,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. Fernando Salas celebrating his 33rd birthday recorded his first major league hit with a single in the sixth inning, not the biggest hit of the night for the Mets. Though his ineffectiveness out of the pen, an inning and three runs earned, paved the way for Milwaukee to trail 4-3.

But it was the long ball from Lucas Duda in the sixth inning that put the Mets ahead before the Cabrera error on a misty night. Duda’s two run shot, his eighth of the season, went over the left field wall off a 3-2 pitch from former Mets reliever Carlos Torres.

“It was a cutter that got away from my hand,” Torres said about the home run. “Tried to throw it off the plate and he got a good swing at it.” Torres gave up two runs and four hits including a double to Neil Walker that went for his 1,00th career hit.

As for the Cabrera error, his second one in as many days, Collins said, “Weather. The rain and glare coming down.” There was an excuse there and Cabrera was exonerated because the Mets pen extended the game with 5/2-3rd innings of shutout ball, a pleasant reprieve from their struggles of the past month.

That led to the Bruce heroics and walk-off hit. A win the Mets said they needed as they took the second of four from the Brewers and look to win five of their last six Wednesday night at Citi Field.