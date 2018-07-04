Teheran and Braves Lose Series To Yankees • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Julio Teheran the Atlanta Braves right-hander has success on the other side of town on the mound against the Mets. However at Yankee Stadium on Independence Day the Yankees went after his fastball and Teheran was aware this was not an anemic Mets lineup that hit two home runs off him in the third and fourth innings.

The home run barrage continued in the Bronx and the Yankees at 56-28 are a Major League best 33-13 at home.

A two-run home run from Giancarlo Stanton in the third inning and a solo shot to left in the fourth from Kyle Higashioka led the Yankees to a 6-2 win over the Braves. The Yankees won another series in the Bronx, 11-0-2 in their last 13 series at home, their longest streak since going 20-0-5 over 25 home series that began in September 1999 to August 1998.

And after going 4-2 on their last homestand before the All-Star break, the Yankees remain a game behind the first place Boston Red Sox in the AL East as they embark on a 11-game three-city trip that takes them to Toronto, Baltimore, and Cleveland.

This was not a game for Teheran, 6-6, and he wasn’t available to speak with media after now giving up at least four earned runs in three of his last five starts. Braves media officials said Teheran was not feeling well and when asked for clarification said, there was nothing wrong with his arm.

This could have been classified as a headache for Teheran, attributed to the Yankees, a team that continues to hit a record number of home runs and lead all of baseball when hitting them at home. The Stanton home run was deep to right-center off a two-seamer. “Higi” as Higashioka is known, hit a Yankee Stadium home run to left on a 2-0 fastball and all three of his hits since joining the team last week have gone the long ball route.

“That’s him, batting practice that’s the approach going that way,” manager Aaron Boone said about the Stanton home run, his third back-to-back home run game this season. And with 23 home runs and 54 RBI, Stanton is on pace to hit 40 or 45, though he struck out two more times swinging.

The Braves with a two-game lead over the Phillies, three over the Washington Nationals are in first place on Independence Day for the first time since 2014 when they finished the day 1.5 games up on the Nationals.

“We were a hit away in both games we lost,” manager Brian Snitker said. Aaron Judge also hit his 24th home run in the seventh off left-hander Luiz Gohara in the seventh inning. That added to the Yankees lead and their win.

And after CC Sabathia had another convincing start, 6.0 innings, 5 hits and two earned runs, the bullpen took over, though there was no need to use the often used Aroldis Chapman to close it out.

Said Boone about Sabathia, “Pith mix is real good.” Except for allowing a solo home run

to Johan Camargo in the sixth inning and throwing 103 pitches, most since September 29, 2016 against the Red Sox. Sabathia had another quality start, 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA in his last five.

The lone blemish for the Yankees was losing rookie Gleyber Torres who was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being removed in the fifth inning with right hip strain. The Yankees say the injury to Torres is not serious and a DFL stint was for precaution.

But the precaution is not throwing home run balls to these Yankees hitters. The Braves and Julio Teheran are the latest team that is now aware:

The Yankees on this Independence Day are not going away and nothing seems to be slowing them down in their quest to go far and deep into October.

