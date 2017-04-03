Teheran Dominates But Braves Pen Crumple • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing NY – Julio Teheran was doing it again to the New York Mets on the mound Monday afternoon at Citi Field. Opening Day for the Mets and the Atlanta Braves righthander was once again in command. The 26-year old has success against the Mets and it appeared that would continue.

However, the Braves bullpen which was next to last in baseball last season got off to another bad start. Teheran was lifted in the sixth inning after throwing 96 pitches and Braves manager Brian Snitker went to the pen.

The Mets were thrilled that the Braves pen took over because they scored six runs and were recipients of five walks. Those runs stood up in the Mets 6-0 win before a sell out crowd of 44,384. Welcome again to the Atlanta Braves and the beginning of what may be a long season as they continue to rebuild.

Teheran is their best and the veteran of a young pitching staff that will get better.

He got the no-decision and walked three. The fastball and his curveball, one that got him two wins and a 0.90 ERA in four starts against New York last year, kept the Mets from scoring until that bullpen took over.

“He threw strikes and threw well,” said Snitker. “Just did not get a win for it.” And perhaps on the other side, the pitching of Noah Syndergaard, was a reason the Braves could not score runs to backup their opening day starter. Syndergaard was removed after six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, but had to leave the game with a blister on top of his right middle finger.

“I was commanding everything, controlling the whole game… pitching around,” he said about the first outing. Prior to this initial start, Teheran had a career 7-3 record and 2.36 ERA in 15 career games, with 14 starts against the Mets. Since 2011 when Teheran entered the league there is no pitcher with a better ERA against the Mets.

As he said again about the curveball, “I always throw ahead in counts for the first strike. I don’t know why they always take it. Seems it always works but they always take it.”

The Mets as a team can’t seem to get a handle on that curveball. The non-drafted free agent from Cartagena Colombia was signed by the Braves as a 16-year old, They left seven runners on with chances to score off Teheran. This opening month the two teams meet five times and for sure the Mets will see Tehran again. And for the dominance of keeping the Mets at bay, he said there is every reason to know his strategy will not change after his fourth consecutive opening day start.

“No reason to change what you were doing,” he said. “There is no reason to make adjustments and see something different. They made the outs the same way.”

And if the Braves get that type of outing from Teheran and the veterans, Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey, well they could get some wins as this rebuilding stage continues. By the way, Colon gets the ball Wednesday night at Citi Field in his first start against his former team.