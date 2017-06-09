Tejada's Offense Isn't Enough As O’s Fall to Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Ruben Tejada was the only batter in the Baltimore Orioles lineup to get multiple hits Friday night. That was a good New York return for Tejada the former cross-town Met who has bounced around in two years with the Cardinals, Giants, and the Yankees Triple-A Scranton affiliate.

A few days ago, Tejada was traded from the Yankees system to the Orioles. He reported to their Norfolk Virginia affiliate and when Orioles’ third baseman Manny Machado went down with a bad left hand due to a spike on a play against the Pirates it was Tejada who got the call.

Machado remains day-to-day and that opened the door for Tejada. He was called up from the Tides and in the lineup Friday night at Yankee Stadium and his double to left in the fifth inning off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was the last of five Baltimore hits in a 8-2 loss to the Yankees.

“For me to get back here is the goal I wanted,” Tejada said. “I worked hard to get back. It’s been hard to get back but I was determined.”

The two hits came off the winner, Montgomery, 4-4, who tossed 7.0 innings for the first time in his career and with 8-strikeouts also established a career high. The Yankees won their third straight game and moved to 12-games over .500 (35-23) and maintained a 3.0 game lead over the Red Sox and 4.5 games over the Orioles as leaders in the AL East.

These are important numbers for the Yankees in a stretch of 13 consecutive games with the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Orioles in the division. And with two more games against Baltimore before heading out west, and out of the division there are all smiles in the Bronx.

“They’re a tough offensive club and they are going to bounce on your mistakes,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. He was referring to the three-run seventh inning that opened the game with two outs and the door opening on the infield error caused by pitcher Edwin Jackson.

Hicks had the go-ahead Yankees run in the sixth inning. The second home run off a 3-1 pitch went to right field and for Hicks, now with 10 on the season, his third career game with two home runs. More so it has been a turnaround year for Hicks and one of the reasons the Yankees offense is second among teams in the American League.

“At times he was frustrated last year because he was struggling,” said manager Joe Girardi when asked about the difference that has been seen from the bat of Hicks. “He’s been more successful so he’s been happy.”

This is not to say that Hicks was not happy last season in the Bronx. But what a difference a year makes with his bat, and for these Yankees who also got a home run from Starlin Castro in the second inning, his 10th that at the time tiled the game at 2-2.

And based on Tejada’s two hits, the first a single to left off a first pitch, Showalter may give the 27-year old another start at third when the two teams meet again Saturday night. Tejada would have preferred a win with his new team but that’s baseball.

For him back in the big leagues and two hits in New York made it a perfect evening.