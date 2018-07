Telemundo Deportes: More Than 33 Million Viewers • Latino Sports

CREDIT: TELEMUNDO

MOSCOW – Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive Spanish-language presentation of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ continues to deliver strong viewership through the Round of 16, reaching 33.5 million TV viewers (through all 56 matches). Telemundo Deportes’ Total Audience Delivery for the four-day Knockout Round is up 39% from the Group Stage, averaging 3.25 million viewers (vs. 2.33 million).

In addition, Telemundo’s TV-only average of 2.8 million viewers for Round of 16 action is up 46% from the network’s Group Stage audience. World Cup Knockout Round coverage also helped Telemundo deliver its best-ever Monday and Tuesday daytime (9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET) audiences.

In addition, the Brazil-Mexico game on Monday ranks as the most-watched weekday daytime program in Telemundo history with an average of 4.4 million viewers (5.0 million for the two-hour match window). Telemundo Deportes’ digital presentation continues to shatter records.

On Tuesday, live streaming via TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app, hit 1.8 BILLION live minutes viewed – setting the new Spanish-language World Cup record for live minutes with eight matches still to play. Telemundo Deportes’ digital has also generated a record 120 million livestreams.

Live streaming of the World Cup on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps is powered by NBC Sports Group’s Playmaker Media. Telemundo 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ™ Live Match Viewership (based on two-hour game window only)

Match, Date TAD Average Telemundo-only Avg. Viewership Russia-Saudi Arabia, 6/14 1.54 million viewers 1.39 million viewers Egypt-Uruguay, 6/15 1.32 million viewers 1.20 million viewers Morocco-Iran, 6/15 1.07 million viewers 952,000 viewers Portugal-Spain, 6/15 2.15 million viewers 1.86 million viewers France-Australia, 6/16 548,000 viewers 492,000 viewers Argentina-Iceland, 6/16 2.39 million viewers 2.22 million viewers Peru-Denmark, 6/16 2.61 million viewers 2.45 million viewers Croatia-Nigeria, 6/16 2.04 million viewers 1.94 million viewers Costa Rica-Serbia, 6/17 1.74 million viewers 1.66 million viewers Mexico-Germany, 6/17 7.42 million viewers 7.13 million viewers Brazil-Switzerland, 6/17 4.56 million viewers 4.36 million viewers* Sweden-South Korea, 6/18 820,000 viewers 703,000 viewers Belgium-Panama, 6/18 1.83 million viewers 1.63 million viewers Tunisia-England, 6/18 1.69 million viewers 1.48 million viewers Colombia-Japan, 6/19 1.79 million viewers 1.52 million viewers Poland-Senegal, 6/19 1.41 million viewers 1.21 million viewers Russia-Egypt, 6/19 1.50 million viewers 1.27 million viewers Portugal-Morocco, 6/20 1.52 million viewers 1.27 million viewers Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, 6/20 1.68 million viewers 1.40 million viewers Iran-Spain, 6/20 1.96 million viewers 1.64 million viewers Denmark-Australia, 6/21 1.08 million viewers 916,000 viewers France-Peru, 6/21 2.34 million viewers 1.97 million viewers Argentina-Croatia, 6/21 2.58 million viewers 2.04 million viewers Brazil-Costa Rica, 6/22 1.91 million viewers 1.57 million viewers Nigeria-Iceland, 6/22 1.64 million viewers 1.35 million viewers Serbia-Switzerland, 6/22 1.63 million viewers 1.41 million viewers Belgium-Tunisia, 6/23 1.40 million viewers 1.27 million viewers South Korea-Mexico, 6/23 7.19 million viewers 6.62 million viewers Germany-Sweden, 6/23 3.75 million viewers 3.44 million viewers England-Panama, 6/24 1.61 million viewers 1.51 million viewers Japan-Senegal, 6/24 2.53 million viewers 2.39 million viewers Poland-Colombia, 6/24 3.79 million viewers 3.55 million viewers Uruguay-Russia, 6/25 1.93 million viewers 1.67 million viewers Saudi Arabia-Egypt, 6/25 44,000 viewers 38,000 viewers Iran-Portugal, 6/25 1.95 million viewers 1.67 million viewers Spain-Morocco, 6/25 291,000 viewers 153,000 viewers Australia-Peru, 6/26 1.70 million viewers 1.50 million viewers Denmark-France, 6/26 114,000 viewers 81,000 viewers Nigeria-Argentina, 6/26 2.86 million viewers 2.39 million viewers Iceland-Croatia, 6/26 97,000 viewers 41,000 viewers Mexico-Sweden, 6/27 5.21 million viewers 4.42 million viewers South Korea-Germany, 6/27 196,000 viewers 151,000 viewers Serbia-Brazil, 6/27 2.56 million viewers 2.12 million viewers Switzerland-Costa Rica, 6/27 145,000 viewers 109,000 viewers Senegal-Colombia, 6/28 2.28 million viewers 1.89 million viewers Japan-Poland, 6/28 38,000 viewers 29,000 viewers England-Belgium, 6/28 1.61 million viewers 1.36 million viewers* Panama-Tunisia, 6/28 97,000 viewers 89,000 viewers France-Argentina, 6/30 3.73 million viewers 3.51 million viewers Uruguay-Portugal, 6/30 3.96 million viewers 3.81 million viewers Spain-Russia, 7/1 3.64 million viewers 3.53 million viewers Croatia-Denmark, 7/1 3.19 million viewers 3.11 million viewers Mexico-Brazil, 7/2 5.48 million viewers 4.96 million viewers Belgium-Japan, 7/2 1.74 million viewers 1.61 million viewers Sweden-Switzerland, 7/3 1.38 million viewers 1.28 million viewers Colombia-England, 7/3 2.94 million viewers 2.74 million viewers Average 2.17 million viewers 1.96 million viewers

(*Includes NBCSN Simulcast)

Source: Nielsen, L+SD, fast national cume based on 6 minute qualifier, 6/14/18-7/3/18; Adobe Analytics