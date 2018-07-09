Telemundo Scores World Cup Viewership Records • Latino Sports

Credit: Telemundo

MOSCOW – Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive Spanish-language presentation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ sets daytime viewership records for the network for 14 of the 20 match days of the tournament.

Yesterday’s quarter-final matches, featuring France-Uruguay and Brazil-Belgium, posted its best-ever Friday daytime (9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET) audience in the history of network with 1.8 million viewers, +38% up from prior record set (vs. 1.3 million viewers on June 22, 2018) after the Knockout Round coverage earlier this week delivered the best-ever Monday and Tuesday.

Telemundo Deportes’ World Cup coverage also posted the best Total Audience Delivery for a Friday in the tournament to date, averaging 2.65 million viewers (vs. 1.73 million viewers on June 22, 2018).

Telemundo Deportes’ live streaming via TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app powered by NBC Sports Group’s Playmaker Media, reached 14.1 million unique users, generating 123 million livestreams and 1.84 billion live minutes viewed.

Similarly, Telemundo’s dayparts and soccer-related shoulder programming also continues to post double and triple digit increases. This Friday’s 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET Hoy en la Copa both had their highest Friday telecasts of the tournament among Adults 18-49.

The network’s increasing national visibility continues to be mirrored by dominance in local markets. Friday’s matches ranked #1 OVERALL regardless of language during each match window among P2+ in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Houston.

Through 50 game windows, World Cup matches on Telemundo have ranked #1 among A18-49 in Spanish language 93% of the time in the Top 14 Hispanic markets with Local People Meters (650 out of 700 match windows).

Source: Nielsen, L+SD, fast nationals, 7/6/18. Adobe Analytics. TAD is based on match window duration; Adobe Analytics