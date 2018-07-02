Telemundo Deportes Weekend World Cup Numbers • Latino Sports

CREDIT: TELEMUNDO

MOSCOW – Telemundo Deportes’ coverage of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ continued to deliver big numbers with the kickoff of the Knockout Round this past weekend, based on fast national data from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The four weekend matches (two on Saturday, two on Saturday) posted a Total Audience Delivery average of 3.6 million viewers for the two-hour match broadcasts across Telemundo, TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app – topping both of the prior 2018 World Cup weekends, each of which featured a Mexico match.

In addition, Telemundo’s weekend TV-only audience for the four 2.5-hour full programs averaged 3.2 million viewers – up 14% from the World Cup’s opening weekend (2.8 million, June 16-17) and up 11% from the second weekend (2.9 million, June 23-24).

Telemundo Deportes’ digital presentation maintained its record pace. To-date, the tournament has reached 12 million uniques, generating a Spanish-language World Cup record 112 million livestreams, and 1.65 billion total live minutes viewed.

Live streaming of the World Cup on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps is powered by NBC Sports Group’s Playmaker Media.

Source: Nielsen, L+SD, fast nationals, 7/1/18; Adobe Analytics. TAD is based on match window duration.