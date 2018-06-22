Telemundo's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Viewers • Latino Sports

CREDIT: TELEMUNDO

MOSCOW – Telemundo’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ exclusive Spanish-language presentation has reached 19.4 million viewers through Monday (14 matches), according to fast cume data provided by Nielsen.

For the third consecutive day, Telemundo set a daytime viewership record. Viewership (6 a.m.-5 p.m. ET) for Monday’s three-match coverage averaged 1.1 million viewers, to rank as the network’s most-watched Monday daytime on record. This milestone follows record-setting Saturday and Sunday daytimes.

Through five days, Telemundo’s World Cup digital presentation has reached 4.9 million total unique users, generating 27.1 million livestreams and 362 million total minutes viewed. In addition, Telemundo Deportes fans are showing significantly high engagement with over 500K social actions to date, across all social platforms and its fan base has grown by over 71K through the first five days.

Telemundo continues to dominate in major Hispanic markets. Through 14 game windows, World Cup matches on Telemundo have ranked #1 among Adults 18-49 in Spanish-language 93% of the time in the Top 14 Hispanic markets with Local People Meters (183 of 196 windows in those markets).

Telemundo’s blockbuster beginning to its World Cup coverage has also been bolstered by the most watched sporting event in the network’s history (Mexico-Germany), and the most-watched match to date in this year’s competition (Mexico-Germany). Telemundo’s digital properties also set multiple records in the tournament’s opening days.

Telemundo’s top Monday delivery was the Belgium-Panama match which registered a Total Audience Delivery of 1.81 million viewers, based on Nielsen live plus same day fast nationals, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Telemundo 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ™ Live Match Viewership (based on two-hour game window only)

Match, Date TAD Average Telemundo-only Avg. Viewership Russia-Saudi Arabia, 6/14 1.53 million viewers 1.37 million viewers Egypt-Uruguay, 6/15 1.31 million viewers 1.19 million viewers Morocco-Iran, 6/15 1.07 million viewers 949,000 viewers Portugal-Spain, 6/15 2.13 million viewers 1.84 million viewers France-Australia, 6/16 546,000 viewers 490,000 viewers Argentina-Iceland, 6/16 2.38 million viewers 2.21 million viewers Peru-Denmark, 6/16 2.60 million viewers 2.45 million viewers Croatia-Nigeria, 6/16 2.03 million viewers 1.93 million viewers Costa Rica-Serbia, 6/17 1.74 million viewers 1.66 million viewers Mexico-Germany, 6/17 7.40 million viewers 7.12 million viewers Brazil-Switzerland, 6/17 4.55 million viewers 4.35 million viewers* Sweden-South Korea, 6/18 863,000 viewers 746,000 viewers Belgium-Panama, 6/18 1.81 million viewers 1.60 million viewers Tunisia-England, 6/18 1.63 million viewers 1.43 million viewers Average 2.35 million viewers 2.10 million viewers

(*Includes NBCSN Simulcast)

Source: Nielsen, L+SD, fast nationals, 6/14/18-6/17/18; Adobe Analytics. TAD is based on match window duration.

Source for Fast Cume: Nielsen, 6-minute qualifier

Source for Local Ratings: Nielsen Live+SD Ratings – Telemundo Game Program averages vs competition time period; ranks based on impressions; SLTV Includes TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV