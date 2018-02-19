Tell Them Who We Are [New Book] • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

by Joy Junction

Enumclaw, WA—What does being homeless in America look like? Dr. Jeremy Reynalds knows. Immigrating to America with fifty dollars in his pocket in 1982, he ended up homeless on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Four years later, Reynalds founded Joy Junction, never envisioning that it would become Albuquerque’s largest emergency shelter for the homeless, a shining model of a rescue mission. “It was there that God brought some amazing people into my life,” he explains, “who encouraged me to begin my ministry. My calling to work with the homeless began to emerge.”

In his newest book on being homeless in America, Tell Them Who We Are: What You’ve Never Understood about the Homeless (But Must), [2018 Redemption Press], Dr. Reynalds reveals the shocking truth about the brave soul survivors we meet on our cities’ streets.

Challenging readers to readjust their perception of those among us who have fallen on challenging times, Reynalds explodes the old myths about homelessness. “I work with the homeless every day at Joy Junction. My biggest goal is to show them God’s love, that there is hope, that each of them has value to God and that they can overcome any trial in their lives and get back on their feet.”

Many have spoken out about the horrors the homeless face in America—the dark, hopeless days and long, frigid nights. But Jeremy Reynalds removes the facelessness of their plight and speaks with compassion and hope for their future.

“Joy Junction is both a sanctuary and a prayer in action,” remarks Canon Garth Hewitt, founder of Amos Trust, “and Jeremy and his work are a life-changer!” An inspirational and emotionally-gripping story of rescue and restoration, Tell Them Who We Are is a compelling example of the healing power of forgiveness and one man’s unconditional love for all of us.

Dr. Jeremy Reynalds has dedicated his life to addressing the problem of homelessness in America. As the founder of Joy Junction, New Mexico’s largest emergency shelter for the homeless, he’s carried out a vision of salvation and service to the homeless for thirty years. The author of numerous inspirational books on the homeless, Dr. Reynalds also writes for the ASSIST News Service and holds a master’s degree in communication and a PhD in intercultural education.

