Thanksgiving & Football With Family  • Latino Sports

MA: Driving up to New England from the Bronx to be with family on Thanksgiving Day has been my ritual now for decades as two of my three offspring’s, my two daughters live in Massachusetts.

As with most homes on Thanksgiving Day there is music, an abundance of food and of course, football. Football dominates right after the Thanksgiving prayers; especially in towns like Attleboro that is a stone throw away from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. MA, home of the New England Patriots.

I love football, however on Thanksgiving Day I rather spend most of my time with my daughters and grandchildren that I rarely spend time with because of our distance. I also have been less inclined to watch football this season behind the treatment (better known as the blacklisting) of Colin Kaepernick. Thus my daughters, grandchildren and great grandchild received all of my attention and to my surprise and delight I learned that two of my young grandsons, the twins are avid football players. These two seven year olds play for the local youth football team, The Attleboro White Hawks part of the Mighty Mights Football League.

Alexander W. Rose Pabón plays Safety and the Offensive Line, while his brother, Alejandro J. Rose Pabón plays Linebacker and Safety. I know that many people have misgivings about young children playing football today, especially after so many injuries that we have learned about in High School, College and the serious issue of head trauma that the NFL is presently addressing in the courts. However, listening to both of my grandchildren talk to me about their experience and learning the safety precautions that the league and coaches adhere to for these children I can only applaud their efforts.

Alexander and Alejandro are learning discipline, teamwork, joy when they win and accepting when they lose. They are also learning respect on and off the field and most important they are having fun while working out much of their youth energy when they are required to attend four two hour practice sessions per week. It was a pleasure hearing them talk to me excitedly about their football experience.

Thanksgiving is a day to remind us to give thanks and to share. I believe Alexander and Alejandro are learning that everyday they play in a team sport as in this case, football.