Thor Returns, Rosario Lead Mets To Win Over Nats • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The final results showed the Mets with a 4-2 win over the Nationals at Citi Field Friday evening. The return of Right-hander Noah Syndergaard, his first start since May 25th showed how important good starting pitching could have made a difference in a season of futility and now with a process to rebuild.

And one aspect of that future for the Mets is the continued development of Amed Rosario. The rookie shortstop led off the fifth inning with his fifth triple of the season, a career high, and had his seventh game this season with at least two extra base hits.

Syndergaard and Rosario, and both figure to remain Mets after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Though there is always speculation about Syndergaard and other teams looking for that starter could make a deal that the Mets can’t resist.

Manager Mickey Callaway removed Syndergaard after 5.0 innings, 7-hits, and a run. He struck out three on 75 pitches and the slider kept the Nationals off stride. He got Bryce Harper to swing at a 94-mile slider that ended the Nationals third and left two on base.

“He was very good,” said Callaway. “Got into part of the middle innings and there was some fatigue. After missing six weeks he did a great job.”

And when asked about his return, this after missing a good amount of time with a strained ligament to the right index finger, Sydnerfaard said, “Happy to be back and healthy.” Callaway said Syndergaard, “Thor” to his teammates and fans, would be ready to go 100 pitches in that next start.

Regarding the trade rumors, Syndergaard said, “Have no control in what they do. Same last year. I want to be a Met my entire career. It’s out of my control.”

Rosario is not the subject of trade rumors. After a struggle the Dominican Republic rookie is wielding a consistent bat at the plate and has recorded an extra base hit in four of his last five starts. The 22-year old and top prospect has been getting a few days off the past few weeks and working with Mets coaches on his approach.

Defense has never been the issue, just adjustments at the plate and the results are beginning to show more prior to the All-Star break.

“A byproduct of what he has been working on,” Callaway said. “Makes the team feel good to have that spark. He’s got some consistency and building on to that and getting to be where he wants to be.”

Rosario also stole his sixth base of the season and that is also showing the results of the hard work and commitment to improve. He said, “I’m working and putting in the effort. Feeling real good the last few days.”

And for the Mets, that leads to good news. With two games before the All-Star break and fighting to stay out of the cellar out of their division, the continued development of Amed Rosario and a healthy Noah Syndergaard can pave the way for some good news in the second half.

That news will be the continued rebuilding and hopefully for better results in 2019.

