Three For Montero, Four For The Amazins • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing NY – Rafael Montero did not have the changeup that was effective in his last few starts at Citi Field Saturday night. The Cincinnati Reds who saw that changeup two weeks ago were not able to get to Montero in what was a career game for him.

This time around the Reds made Montero work after an easy first inning. Montero said after the Mets 6-1 win, their fourth consecutive, he went to his slider to get results. after 5.0 innings and allowing one run, it was another good outing on the mound.

“I went with the slider a lot,” said Montero through an interpreter. “ He gave up four hits in getting his fifth win of the season. He struck out five but the ineffective pitches resulted in five walks by not throwing strikes. In his last six starts, Montero is 4-1 with a 2.75 ERA and he has struck out five in eight of his last nine starts.

This should not be considered a setback for Montero and overall he has evolved into the pitcher the Mets expected him to be. The secondary pitches have been effective and the fastball once again was consistent at 93 and 94.

“He navigated it through,” said Collins. “He limited the damage and that was impressive and made the big pitch when he had to.” Montero using that slider as a tool got out of trouble by stranding seven Reds on base in the first four innings, eight between the second and fifth innings.

However he had the high pitch count again, 97 pitches, which limited his innings. The changeup has accounted to a swing and miss rate of 16.3 percent, the highest of any of his pitches. Is this a fatigue issue for Montero that has finally caught up to him?

This is the most innings he has worked since arriving in the big leagues but with an injured starting rotation Montero has had the time to prove himself after his return from Triple-A Las Vegas.

“I know I threw a lot of pitches,” he said, “but satisfied with the ups and downs. I am happy with the first three game winning streak in the Majors.”

The Mets will take this one from Montero. They have seen the progress and once again their was the run support, Kevin Plawecki gave the Mets a lead with his second home run of the season in the second inning.