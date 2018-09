Bronx, NY – It’s past midnight and after a week of nonstop work, I’m exhausted.

Part of me wants to shut my eyes for the evening while another part of me is fighting fatigue. Covering baseball is such a weird sport. For as long as the season is, I’m always astonished by how fast it went. I can’t believe the regular season is coming to a conclusion. Until the season is over, enjoy Daniel Budasoff’s photos of Boston’s win!