Tight Game, BUT USA Wins On Walk-Off Hit • Latino Sports

It was a tough game, perhaps much tougher than the USA team thought they would have against team Canada, but in the end the USA pulled off a much important victory. It would have been quite embarrassing for the host country, USA to lose their first game here in the first round of the World Baseball Classic in sunny Florida.

The game was up for grabs from the first inning with both teams playing their hearts out to secure their first and most important victory. From the opening pitch of the first inning to the last one in the bottom of the 10th, the U.S. and Canada battled almost to an even level in all facets. The strong pitching of Tampa Bay Rays, Chris Archer who pitched four perfect innings and Columbia’s starter, José Quintana (White Sox) who pitched a strong 5 2/3 blanking out USA hitters until Giants shortstop, Brandon Crawford broke that spell with a hit the game was evenly matched.

With both teams tied at two runs apiece until Orioles center fielder, Adam Jones helped USA secure the victory in the 10th with a walk-off single to center giving the USA the important victory, 3-2.