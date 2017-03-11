 Tight Game, BUT USA Wins On Walk-Off Hit • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Tight Game, BUT USA Wins On Walk-Off Hit

By

on

It was a tough game, perhaps much tougher than the USA team thought they would have against team Canada, but in the end the USA pulled off a much important victory. It would have been quite embarrassing for the host country, USA to lose their first game here in the first round of the World Baseball Classic in sunny Florida.

The game was up for grabs from the first inning with both teams playing their hearts out to secure their first and most important victory. From the opening pitch of the first inning to the last one in the bottom of the 10th, the U.S. and Canada battled almost to an even level in all facets. The strong pitching of Tampa Bay Rays, Chris Archer who pitched four perfect innings and Columbia’s starter, José Quintana (White Sox) who pitched a strong 5 2/3 blanking out USA hitters until Giants shortstop, Brandon Crawford broke that spell with a hit the game was evenly matched.

 

With both teams tied at two runs apiece until Orioles center fielder, Adam Jones helped USA secure the victory in the 10th with a walk-off single to center giving the USA the important victory, 3-2.

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

Recommended for you