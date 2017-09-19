Today We Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Our LatinoMVP & Community Recognition Awards • Latino Sports

Latino Sports and the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) are proud to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month by awarding NY Yankee Closer, Dellin Betances his third LatinoMVP award and continuing our goal of honoring every player who played for Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

The LatinoMVP awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players since 1989. This will be the third LatinoMVP award to Betances. His predecessor, Mariano Rivera had won a record seven awards. Betances will receive a commissioned art piece done by nationally recognized artist, James Fiorentino.

In addition, we have invited four Puerto Rican players from the visiting Minnesota Twins organization that played for Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic to receive our special Recognition Awards.

We have been honoring every player and coach that played in the 2017 WBC. It’s a known fact that the pride felt by every Puerto Rican watching those games transferred to the everyday lives of so many on the island who were and still are struggling to survive from the worst financial crisis in its history. It was a breath of fresh air that the island needed badly.

We believe that by honoring these players and coaches we could continue to remind all Puerto Ricans on the island and on the mainland, the lessons of unity. If we all united around Team Puerto Rico and forgot our problems and differences then perhaps we can unite to address the critical conditions affecting the island today.

The following Minnesota Twins players have been invited: José Berríos, Eddie Rosario, Kennys Vargas and Hector Santiago to receive their exclusive award, an artistic caricature done by renowned sports illustrator, John Pennisi. Every player who has received his recognition award has been pleasantly surprised and appreciative.