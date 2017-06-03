TODAY: Come & Support A Champion Who Needs Our Help • Latino Sports

Today from 1PM – 7 PM there is this fundraiser organized by David Flores, proprietor of Monique’s Lounge (108 St Between Lexington & 3rd Ave.). David loves salsa, but he is also a boxing aficionado who learned about Wilfredo’s present condition and after seeing him his eyes got watery and knew he had to do more to help this once great champion.



Wilfredo Benitez, AKA “El Radar” for his uncanny ability to foresee and dodge his opponent’s blows gave many boxing fans some of the greatest memories in boxing. From his first major championship fight at the age of 17, still of High School age taking on the powerful more experience champion, Antonio Cervantes AKA, Known as Kid Pambele, the champion was 30 years old, had a record of 74-9-3 with 35 KO’s, and had made 10 title defenses. The result was a fifteen-round split decision in Benitez’s favor making him the youngest boxing champion in baseball history.

He then moved up to the welterweight division and took on the WBC World Champion, Carlos Palomino in San Juan on January 14, 1979, Benitez won a fifteen-round split decision to become a world champion in a second weight division.

After his loss to Sugar Ray, Benitez again moved up in weight, and on May 23, 1981, at age 22, he became the youngest three-time world champion in boxing history by knocking out WBC World Super Welterweight Champion, Maurice Hope in twelve rounds in Las Vegas. The knockout was named one of the knockouts of the year.

Today Wilfredo needs our help. He is being beaten by post-traumatic encephalitis. This is the boxer’s disease, directly attributed to too many blows to the head.

So let’s come out and support the kid who made many of us, men and women so proud during his reigning days.