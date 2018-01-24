Today Is The Day: Will Edgar Martínez Get The Call To Send Him To The HOF? • Latino Sports

Por Rubén A. Rodríguez translated from El Nuevo Dia)

The wait for Edgar Martinez to know if he will enter this summer in the exclusive neighborhood of Cooperstown will come to an end tonight.

The former Mariners designated hitter will wait at home in Seattle for the longed awaited call to see if he will eventually be part of the 2018 class that will enter the Hall of Fame. The announcement will be made in transmission by MLB Network at 7:00 p.m., Puerto Rico time. In Seattle, where Martinez will be, it will be 3:00 in the afternoon.

Yesterday, according to the publication of ballots from the voters of the Baseball Writers Association of America, the percentage of votes for the Puerto Rican was diminishing. Until last night, Martinez had 77.1% of the support after issued 223 ballots, representing 52.6% of the total votes.

Chipper Jones, the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero and Jim Thome have one foot in to enter the enclosure of the immortals.

Last night, Jones had 98%, Guerrero accumulated 95% and Thome had 93%.

Like Martinez, Trevor Hoffman flirted with getting 75% of the votes needed to enter. “Usually, in the end (the percentage) tends to decline, but there will be an improvement in percent this year,” Martínez told El Nuevo Día a few days ago.

Martinez, the best designated hitter of his generation, is going through his ninth year of eligibility.

As in previous years, the Dorado native is feeling the rejection of part of the conservative sector of the Association of Writers for his status as designated hitter.

Martinez, who played 18 seasons in the Majors – all with the Mariners – finished his 18-year Major League career with a .312 average with 514 doubles, 309 homers, 1,219 runs, 1,261 RBIs and 1,283 walks in 2,055 games. .

The prize that is given today to the best designated hitter of the season bears his name.

Winner of two batting titles in the American League and the prestigious LatinoMVP, Martinez seeks to join Roberto Clemente, Orlando ‘Peruchín’ Cepeda, Roberto Alomar and Iván Rodríguez as the only Puerto Ricans in the Hall of Fame.

“It would be a great happiness to be able to enter with Ivan after the year he entered (2017), Alomar, Cepeda and the great Roberto Clemente. It would be a great honor, “said Martinez.

“I’ve played this sport all my life. The meaning of entering the Hall of Fame is very important to me, my family and the fans, “Martinez added.

For his part, Joey Cora, who coincided with Martinez in Seattle in the mid-nineties, is eager to know the results.

“I would love it on Wednesday (today) to announce that Edgar is in the Hall of Fame. Imagine, there’s going to be another Puerto Rican in the Hall of Fame. That is impressive for us being such a small island. Especially in this era after what happened with Hurricane Maria, “said the elder of the Cora.

“Having so much good news about baseball is extraordinary. Alex being a leader, Houston winning the championship with so many Puerto Ricans. Now Edgar, who although not this year, will be next when he enters the Hall of Fame. It’s something impressive. ”