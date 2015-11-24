As Told By His Son: The Decision To Pull The Plug On Hector “Macho” Camacho • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It’s been three years when family, friends and the boxing world got the news that Hector “Macho” Camacho was fatally shot while sitting in a car with a friend not far from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Days later the decision was made to pull the plug as Camacho remained in a coma as we remember his memory on his passing of November 24, 2012. There was a debate with doctors, family, and Camacho Jr. regarding the puling of life support and donation of organs.

What follows are some of the events of that decision to pull Camacho from life support. The details and pain are told by his closest son, Hector Camacho Jr. who still fights for the legacy of this father. In the past three years the legacy Camacho left continues with tributes and remarkable details about his career and life. Many will be forthcoming in a book that will be published in the next year.

And many continue to pay tribute and respects when visiting the gravesite of Camacho at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx, New York.