Tomorrow Baseball Fans Await The New HOF Candidates: Will Edgar Martínez Be One Of Them? • Latino Sports

Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico: The heavy concentration of Edgar Martínez fans in Seattle, Washington; Puerto Rico and throughout the nation are anxiously waiting to hear the results of the Baseball Writers of Association of America (BBWAA) votes for the new class to enter the shrine of baseball, the Baseball Hall of Fame that will be announced tomorrow Wednesday.

Edgar Martínez played 18 seasons in the Major Leagues, all with the same team — the Seattle Mariners. (That is a rarity these days). At the end of the 2004 baseball season, Edgar announced his retirement.

This is the ninth time that Martínez will be on the HOF ballot. He will need over 75% of the votes to get in. Many fans are holding their breath as many BBWAA members are of the belief that a “designated hitter” does not play the full game. The fact that only the American Leagues has a designated hitter also has been mentioned, so therefore should not be considered.

That’s a ridiculous argument, as we should accept a player for whatever he does on the field. If it’s OK for MLB to have a designated hitter, it should be OK for the HOF.

Like other designated hitters, injuries moved Edgar to designated hitter. Edgar became the Mariners regular third baseman in 1990 at the age of 27. Unfortunately, injuries to his knees limited him in 1993 and 1994, and manager Lou Piniella moved him to designated hitter in 1995, the position he primarily played the rest of his career.

Edgar deserves to be in the HOF, his numbers don’t lie. Read what other players have said about Edgar:

“The toughest — and thank God he retired — Edgar Martinez…I think every pitcher will say that, because this man was tough.” — Mariano Rivera

“He [Edgar] was the best hitter I’ve ever seen. He was tough to get out. He was prepared…He gave Mariano [Rivera] a lot of trouble. He gave a lot of us a lot of trouble. He was unbelievable.” — Jorge Posada

“Edgar Martinez is, hands down, the best hitter that I’ve ever seen…he is the best pure hitter that I got to see on a nightly basis. And I hope that his time comes soon, that he gets a phone call stating that he’s a Hall of Fame player, because he is.” — Randy Johnson, HOF ‘15

“Edgar deserves to be in [the Hall of Fame]…There are a lot of guys with similar numbers who should be there, and Edgar’s definitely one of them. He carried the team for a period of time. He was one of the most feared hitters in the game for 10-plus years.” — Ken Griffey Jr., HOF ’16

“The toughest guy I faced I think — with all due respect to all the players in the league — was Edgar Martinez. He had to make me throw at least 13 fastballs above 95…Edgar was a guy that had the ability to foul off pitches, and it pissed me off because I couldn’t get the guy out.” — Pedro Martinez, HOF ‘15

“I remember when I was coming up, I used to watch a guy like Edgar hit and I was like, ‘This is ridiculous’…He’s a .312 career hitter. When you’re a career .312 hitter at this level, that means you pretty much got everything down.” — David Ortiz

“I think the writers have spoken in my case, and they will again in the future. They’re not going to hold [being a DH] against you. It’s part of the game and should be included as such. He [EDGAR] was one of the most feared right-handed hitters for a long time in this league. The amount of respect he has from peers speaks to the value of the offensive player he was.” — Paul Molitor, HOF ‘04

“A professional, quiet, humble giant and one of the best right-handed hitters ever seen.” — Dusty Baker

“For me, Edgar Martínez is one of the best people I’ve met inside and outside of baseball. I dream of seeing him in Cooperstown. Really yes. I know what he deserves, and I hope he invites me. – Robinson Canó.

Latino Sports looks forward to seeing the 2000 LatinoMVP winner in Cooperstown where we will take busloads of Edgar Martinez fans from the South Bronx community to witness the 5th Puerto Rican to be inducted July 2018.